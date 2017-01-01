Descartes A JS alternative to matplotlib, made for A JS alternative to matplotlib, made for TheoremJS

Examples

See the docs for examples: Docs

Getting Started

Make sure you have Node v8 or higher installed on your computer.

Install the required programs

OS Command OS X Using Homebrew:

brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib



Using MacPorts:

port install pkgconfig cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib Ubuntu sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++ Fedora sudo yum install cairo cairo-devel cairomm-devel libjpeg-turbo-devel pango pango-devel pangomm pangomm-devel giflib-devel Solaris pkgin install cairo pango pkg-config xproto renderproto kbproto xextproto Windows Instructions node-canvas' our wiki

Mac OS X v10.11+: If you have recently updated to Mac OS X v10.11+ and are experiencing trouble when compiling, run the following command: xcode-select --install . Read more about the problem on Stack Overflow.

Install Descartes

To install Descartes on your machine, you’ll need to type the following command in a terminal.

$ [ sudo ] npm i descartes.js

Then open your favorite code editor:

const d = require ( "descartes.js" ); /* Start coding here */

Docs

See the wiki.

