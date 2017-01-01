DescartesA JS alternative to matplotlib, made for TheoremJS
Examples
See the docs for examples: Docs
Getting Started
Make sure you have Node v8 or higher installed on your computer.
Install the required programs
|OS
|Command
|OS X
|Using Homebrew:
brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib
Using MacPorts:
port install pkgconfig cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib
|Ubuntu
|
sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++
|Fedora
|
sudo yum install cairo cairo-devel cairomm-devel libjpeg-turbo-devel pango pango-devel pangomm pangomm-devel giflib-devel
|Solaris
|
pkgin install cairo pango pkg-config xproto renderproto kbproto xextproto
|Windows
|Instructions node-canvas' our wiki
Mac OS X v10.11+: If you have recently updated to Mac OS X v10.11+ and are experiencing trouble when compiling, run the following command:
xcode-select --install. Read more about the problem on Stack Overflow.
Install Descartes
To install Descartes on your machine, you’ll need to type the following command in a terminal.
$ [sudo] npm i descartes.js
Then open your favorite code editor:
const d = require("descartes.js");
/* Start coding here */
Docs
See the wiki.
Versioning
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
Authors
- Arthur Guiot - Initial work - @arguiot
Also look at the list of contributors who participated in this project. If you don’t code but you have great ideas, don’t hesitate to write your idea in the issue part. If your idea is accepted, I will add you to this list 😊.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the
Copyright © 2017 Arthur Guiot All Rights Reserved.